Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/15/23

todayJune 16, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

LA Dodgers 5, Chi White Sox 4 (11)

Washington 4, Houston 1

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

LA Angels 5, Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chi Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 92, Connecticut 88 (OT)

Indiana 92, Chicago 90

Las Vegas 96, Seattle 63

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

Devastating tornado tears through Texas town, three dead, more than 50 injured

(NEW YORK) -- A destructive tornado ripped through Perryton, Texas, Thursday evening, leaving at least three people dead, two missing and 56 injured, according to the The Ochiltree County Sherriff's Office. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said the number of injured may be around 100 people. The injuries range from minor to severe and multiple patients have be transferred to trauma centers, Dutcher said. The north and east sides of […]

todayJune 16, 2023

