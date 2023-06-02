AD
Scoreboard roundup — 6/2/23

todayJune 2, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, LA Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego 10, Miami 1

NY Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Denver 104, Miami 93 (Denver leads 1-0)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 84

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

