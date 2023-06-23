AD
Scoreboard roundup — 6/22/23

todayJune 23, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, NY Yankees 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 68

Washington 80, Chicago 59

Indiana 80, Seattle 68

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

