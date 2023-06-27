AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/26/23

todayJune 27, 2023

Background
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 7, Texas 2

LA Angels 2, Chi White Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 2, NY Mets 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las Vegas 88, Indiana 80

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

