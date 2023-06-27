Scoreboard roundup — 6/26/23

Trump aide Walt Nauta to be arraigned in Miami as part of classified documents case
(MIAMI) -- The longtime aide to former President Donald Trump who was federally charged alongside him earlier this month is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Miami as part of the classified documents case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Walt Nauta, who first worked with Trump in the White House, is charged with six counts as part of the criminal case involving Trump's handling of classified documents. The […]