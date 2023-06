Scoreboard roundup — 6/27/23

National News

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Marine veteran Daniel Penny is expected to appear in court Wednesday in connection with the chokehold death of Jordan Neely aboard a subway train. He was indicted by a grand jury on June 14, but his exact charges remain sealed until Penny appears in court, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Penny was initially arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge. Video showed Penny, […]