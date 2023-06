Scoreboard roundup — 6/28/23

National News

(NEW YORK) -- Millions of Americans are on alert for unhealthy air quality as smoke from wildfires in neighboring Canada drifts to the United States. Wildfires have burned a record of more than 19.5 million acres across Canada so far this year, with no end in sight. There are nearly 500 active wildfires throughout the country and over 250 have been deemed out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency […]