Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/29/23

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Boston 0

Toronto 2, San Francisco 1

Houston 14, St. Louis 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Detroit 8, Texas 5

NY Yankees 10, Oakland 4

Chi White Sox 9, LA Angels 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LA Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 3, NY Mets 2

Philadelphia 3 Chi Cubs 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las Vegas 98, New York 81

Phoenix 85, Indiana 63

Minnesota 99, Seattle 97 (OT)

Written by: ABC News

