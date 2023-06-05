AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

See Kim Cattrall as supermodel-turned-mogul with Miss Benny in trailer to Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’

todayJune 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Days after it was reported that Kim Cattrall would appear in the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That…, the star appears as a supermodel-turned-business mogul in the trailer to Netflix’s upcoming series Glamorous.

The show stars American Horror Story veteran Ben J. Pierce, also known as Miss Benny, as Marco, “a young gender non-conforming queer man” who gets the chance to work for Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison, who launched “one of the industry’s most successful beauty brands” just because “nobody thought I could.”

Marco soon discovers going from the makeup counter to corporate America isn’t so easy. “This job isn’t just glitter and glamour,” Cattrall warns Marco. “It’s hard work.”

Meanwhile, as Marco capers around the office, Madolyn’s son (Zane Phillips) thinks the new hire is a “bad influence.” He sniffs, “He’s gonna ‘yass kween’ us into bankruptcy.”

The streaming service teases, “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.”

The show debuts June 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

comedian,-tiktok-sensation-matt-rife-sets-first-world-tour,-with-a-little-help-from-ashton-kutcher-and-mila-kunis
insert_link

Entertainment News

Comedian, TikTok sensation Matt Rife sets first world tour, with a little help from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

If you're on social media at all, chances are you've seen comedian Matt Rife in action. The 27-year-old comic with 3.8 million Instagram followers has turned all those shares and clicks into his first-ever world tour. He made the announcement in a social media video showing him in the middle of a tank-top-wearing workout session — no doubt a boon to his rabid female fanbase — and with the help […]

todayJune 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%