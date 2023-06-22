AD
See Zach Galifianakis as toy-crazed CEO in new trailer for ‘The Beanie Bubble’

todayJune 22, 2023

Stuffed animals are greater than gold in the new trailer for The Beanie Bubble.

Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks lead the Apple TV+ film about Ty Warner and the three women who helped him make the plush animal toys known as Beanie Babies such a craze in ‘90s. Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

According to a press release, the film tells an inventive story “about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

“Do you know what the greatest thing about America is? You can make things happen here like nowhere else,” Galifianakis says as Warner in the trailer.

The Beanie Bubble will be available in select theaters on July 21 before it drops on Apple TV+ the next week on July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

