    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Seven new Harry Styles figures to debut in Madame Tussauds locations worldwide

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Want to meet Harry Styles?

Madame Tussauds is giving fans the opportunity to do the next best thing — meet a lifelike wax figure of him.

On Wednesday, June 28, Madame Tussauds announced that seven new figurines of Styles will launch worldwide across several of their locations on July 17.

The @madametussaudsusa Instagram account posted a video announcement for the upcoming figurines, featuring a photo slideshow of several of Style’s looks over the years.

“Not one, but SEVEN new Harry figures are coming this summer. Let the countdown begin,” the caption reads.

While the selected outfits are still under wraps, Madame Tussauds has teased that the figures will sport “head turning looks from recent years, with iconic concert costumes, flamboyant tour outfits and red-carpet showstoppers all featuring in the stellar line up,” according to a press release.

The seven figurines of Styles will be distributed among Madame Tussauds locations in Hollywood, New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney, making it the company’s biggest launch since they released their Lady Gaga figurines in December 2010.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

