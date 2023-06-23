AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Shania Twain’s “On Three” features Billy Ray Cyrus counting her down

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Republic Records

Shania Twain has released the new Royal Edition Extended Version of her latest album, Queen Of Me.

The expansive 19-song project includes two brand new songs: “Done & Dusted” and “On Three,” which features fellow ’90s country icon Billy Ray Cyrus literally counting her down “on three.”

“I was in the studio recording ‘On Three’ and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus,” Shania previously shared of the genesis of her collaboration with Billy.

“Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it,” she adds.

Queen Of Me (Royal Edition Extended Version) is available wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the track listing for Queen Of Me (Royal Edition Extended Version):

“Giddy Up!”

“Brand New”

“Waking Up Dreaming”

“Best Friend”

“Pretty Liar”

“Inhale/Exhale AIR”

“Last Day of Summer”

“Queen of Me”

“Got It Good”

“Number One”

“Not Just a Girl”

“On Three” 

“Done & Dusted”

“Bone Dry”

“Wanted Man”

“Inhale/Exhale AIR” (feat. BRELAND)

“Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)”

“Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

parker-mccollum-+-loud-lemon-unveil-new-vodka-cocktail-flavor
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum + Loud Lemon unveil new vodka cocktail flavor

Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Parker McCollum has announced his partnership with burgeoning adult beverage brand Loud Lemon. As part of this collaboration, Parker and Loud Lemon have released a fresh flavor of the company's vodka-based Lemonade Cocktail called Cranberry Sunrise. Reflecting on Loud Lemon's road to launching, founder and CEO Jeff Outlaw shares, "COVID-19 was an obstacle in many ways, but it gave us and Parker the time to understand each other better and create work that makes […]

todayJune 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%