Mike FM Music News

Shawn Mendes reportedly taking “time to himself” post Camila reunion

todayJune 15, 2023

Background
After news that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s rekindled romance had once again fizzled out, People reports Shawn is taking some time to himself.

“Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy,” a source tells the mag. “He has a lot more living and learning in his future.”

“The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila,” the insider adds.

Earlier this week, a source told People Camila is back on the dating scene.

The two first split in 2021 after two years of dating, but rumors they were back together began in April when they were spotted kissing at Coachella. They were subsequently seen looking cozy together around New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

