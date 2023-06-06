AD
Shooting reported at Virginia Commonwealth University; no ongoing threat

todayJune 6, 2023

(RICHMOND, Va.) — A shooting occurred at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond on Tuesday, the school said.

There is no ongoing threat following a “shooting incident” at the university’s Monroe Park campus, VCU said in an alert.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene near the Altria Theater, which was scheduled to host several graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

