AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Shop the new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection

todayJune 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

If you need a new pair of boots, you’re in luck.

Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker has teamed up with global country superstar Chris Stapleton to launch its brand new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection. 

Available now, the line features three different boots: The Original, Old Friend and San Antonio. Prices range from $695 to $1,195. 

Of his new collaboration, Chris shares, “Everything can be refined to an art and that’s what I love about Lucchese boots — they’ve taken boot making and refined it to an art.”

Proceeds from every Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection purchase will also benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton‘s Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection now at lucchese.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

motorhead’s-phil-campbell-announces-new-bastard-sons-album,-‘kings-of-the-asylum’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Motörhead’s Phil Campbell announces new Bastard Sons album, ‘Kings of the Asylum’

Nuclear Blast Longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has announced a new album with his Bastard Sons band. The upcoming record is titled Kings of the Asylum and arrives September 1. You can listen to the first single, "Schizophrenia," now via digital outlets. Campbell founded the Bastard Sons following Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister's death in 2015. As the band name suggests, the lineup includes Campbell's three children: Todd, Tyla and Dane. For Kings […]

todayJune 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%