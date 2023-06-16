AD
National News

Six dead, including three children, in Tennessee murder-suicide

todayJune 16, 2023

Kali9/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Six people were found dead, including three children, at a Tennessee home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Marion County deputies and Jasper police officers responded to reports of shots fired around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, only to find the home was set on fire, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Once firefighters put out the flames, police found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home.

A seventh person who had sustained gunshot wounds in the incident was found alive and was transported to the hospital, according to officials.

The individual believed to be responsible for the deaths was among those found dead, according to officials.

The remains of all six people were taken to Nashville for autopsies, according to officials.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said it was a domestic situation in a single-family home.

“This is probably one of the worst things I’ve seen,” Burnett said in an interview with Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.

“There was children involved and that’s just terrible, a tragic loss of life,” he added.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s special agents are investigating the deaths. Officials said there is no concern for public safety.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

