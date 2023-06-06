Softball Drops Series Against St. Thomas

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost all three of their road conference games against the University of St. Thomas; 8-0, 14-3, 3-0.

The Mountaineers were on the road for their three-game SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

GAME 1 (SCH 0 – UST 8)

Schreiner struggled on both sides of the ball to open up the series as they were shut out by Celts and were run-ruled in the 5th inning, bringing the game to an ealy conclusion.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman who would be credited with the loss.

GAME 2 (SCH 3 – UST 14)

The second game of the series was a defensive struggle for the Mountaineers as they gave up 14 runs through 5 innings, forcing the game to come to another early conclusion with a run-rule called in the 5th inning.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong hitting performance by senior, Taci Tatum, who went 1-2 at the plate and finished with a Home Run and 3 RBI.

In the circle, it was Kaedyn Filburn who would be credited with the loss.

GAME 3 (SCH 0 – UST 3)

The final game of the series was a close battle with neither side giving up a run until the 6th inning. Unfortunately, it was the Mountaineers who would give first as the Celts sent three home to score in the bottom of the 6th inning, giving them a 3-0 lead that would hold for the remainder of the game.

In the circle, it was Trysten Liesman who would be credited with the loss.

After the conclusion of their regular season, the Schreiner Softball team will finish as the #6 team in the SCAC and will head to San Antonio, Texas, for the opening round of the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship.