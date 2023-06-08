AD
Entertainment News

Sony Pictures Television reportedly looking at kids versions of ‘Bewitched’, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Shark Tank’

todayJune 8, 2023

ABC/Christopher Willard

Sony Pictures Television is reportedly raiding its catalog for kid-skewing versions of some of its famous properties.

On the horizon, The Hollywood Reporter notes, could be an animated update of the classic sitcom Bewitched, as well as versions of the reality competition show Shark Tank and the classic game show Wheel of Fortune.

“There’s such a vast history at Sony Pictures Television with properties that we could play around with and reinvent, introducing a whole new generation of kids to them,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, executive vice president and general manager of the company, to the trade.

Also discussed was a version of The Partridge Family centering on a Black family from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, with the musical family’s hippie bus from the original show swapped out for a traveling food truck touring New York’s five boroughs.

The Bewitched project would center on a 13-year-old Tabitha Stevens, a show D’Ambrosia describes as Hannah Montana meets Harry Potter, with the character juggling both middle school and a magical academy run by her witch grandma Endora.

The Wheel version could have “physical and comedic challenges” for kid contestants that the traditional show lacks, winning them letters and vowels for the puzzles, the executive explains.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

