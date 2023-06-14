Still time to take part in upcoming Fredericksburg Fourth of July parade

New bill eliminates most mandatory vehicle inspections in Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed a bill that will eliminate the annual vehicle inspection requirement for most vehicles in Texas. Texas lawmakers passed House Bill 3297 earlier this month, eliminating the safety inspections for vehicles. Texans living in the most-populated counties will still have to appear annually for an emissions test. The 17 counties that require emissions inspection include those surrounding the major metro areas, other than San […]