Still time to take part in upcoming Fredericksburg Fourth of July parade

The Fredericksburg Community Fourth of July Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. beginning on Main Street. Those interested in participating can do so by submitting an application before Friday, June 30 via email to fbgparade@gmail.com, or dropping off their application to the Fredericksburg Visitor Information Center, 302 E. Austin Street.

It is asked that all entries be patriotically decorated, but there is no charge to enter. Immediately following the parade, there is a patriotic program planned on Marktplatz at Adelsverein Hall which also includes live music by the Bill Smallwood Band, NJROTC color guard and other patriotic messages.

For more information, visit www.fbgtxparade.org.

