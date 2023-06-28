Stray Cats’ Brian Setzer announces first tour in over four years

Photo by Russ Harrington

Brian Setzer is ready to hit the road again. The Stray Cats frontman just announced dates for the Rockabilly Riot tour, marking Setzer’s first live shows in over four years.

“I’ve had a pretty long break, and I needed it,” Setzer shares. “I’m renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-a** little 3-piece band and start playing.”

The 12-date tour kicks off September 27 in Red Bank, New Jersey, wrapping October 13 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at briansetzer.com.

The new tour will coincide with a brand new solo album from Setzer. Details of the album have yet to be announced.