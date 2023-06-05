‘Super Mario Bros.’ super on streaming, too

Universal

The Super Mario Bros. Movie keeps racking up points. The animated film, starring the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy, just surpassed the $1.3 billion mark worldwide, surpassing Frozen to become the second-highest-grossing animated film in history.

And according to Fandango’s streaming service Vudu, the movie continues to power up outside of theaters, as well: In its third week on streaming, Mario jumped to the #1 slot on the streaming charts for the week of May 29 through June 4. For the previous week, it was Number 2.

For the past week, Mario bested John Wick: Chapter 4, which ranked second, followed by a new release — Ben Affleck‘s thriller Hypnotic — which debuted in third place last week. Adam Driver‘s dinosaur sci-fi movie 65 took the fourth spot, followed by another new streaming release, the horror film Nefarious, rounding out the top 5.