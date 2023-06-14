AD
Uncategorized

Suzy Eddie Izzard and Ed Speleers added to Brian Epstein biopic, ‘Midas Man’

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Actor/comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard and Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers have joined the film Midas Man, the long-in-the-works biopic about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein, according to Variety.

Izzard has signed on to play Allan Williams, the band’s first manager, who went on to be known as “The Man Who Gave Away The Beatles.” Speleers will play Epstein’s love interest, Tex Ellington

As previously reported, Midas Man is currently in post production and recently brought on its third director, Joe Stephenson, who directed the 2023 film Doctor Jekyll. He took over the project after Vinyl director Sara Sugarman left, reportedly due to creative differences and scheduling problems. She took over the project from Jonas Åkerlund, who left the project in 2021 following disagreements with producers.

The film stars The Queen’s Gambit’s Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, with four newcomers playing the Beatles— Jonah Lees as John LennonBlake Richardson as Paul McCartneyLeo Harvey-Elledge as George Harrison and Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr. The cast also includes Emily WatsonEddie Marsan and Jay Leno, who plays legendary talk show host Ed Sullivan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Still time to take part in upcoming Fredericksburg Fourth of July parade

The Fredericksburg Community Fourth of July Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. beginning on Main Street. Those interested in participating can do so by submitting an application before Friday, June 30 via email to fbgparade@gmail.com, or dropping off their application to the Fredericksburg Visitor Information Center, 302 E. Austin Street. It is asked that all entries be patriotically decorated, but there is no charge to enter. […]

todayJune 14, 2023

