Entertainment News

Sylvester Stallone talks “regrets” and redemption in trailer to Netflix documentary ‘Sly’

todayJune 30, 2023

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Their careers saw them as fierce box office competitors, so it’s almost fitting that weeks after the documentary Arnold, which tracked the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, debuted on Netflix that the streaming service revealed a teaser about a doc on the life of Sylvester Stallone.

“Do I have regrets? Hell yeah, I have regrets,” the Rocky icon says in the preview of Sly.

“What is healthier: To live under the illusion that you could have been great, or actually have the opportunity to be great, and you blow it, and you realize you’re a failure.”

Stallone also talks about the “great price” of a life in front of the camera, notably how it can affect your family life — something that he incidentally explores in detail in his Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone.

“Nothing inspires you like taking your history, balling it up,” the star says, miming a basketball toss into the garbage.

Netflix teases, “This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

Sly debuts in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

