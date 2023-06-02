AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift announces first international dates for Eras Tour

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has announced the first round of international dates for her Eras Tour.

She’ll kick off a string of shows in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 24, 25 and 26. Then, in November, she’ll head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil. Sabrina Carpenter will be her supporting act for the Latin America dates.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for the Mexico shows, with tickets going on sale starting June 13 at 2 p.m. local time. General on-sale for Argentina begins Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time, while ticket presales for Brazil also begin June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor’s 2020 shows in Brazil that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive presale for Eras tickets.

Additional international dates will be announced soon. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-weeknd-says-his-dream-is-to-“create-a-classic-madonna-album”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd says his dream is to “create a classic Madonna album”

Republic Records The Weeknd just released the track “Popular,” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti, from his upcoming show The Idol. But he says one song with Madonna just isn’t enough — he wants to do a whole album. “I mean, the thing is, I've always wanted to work with her,” he tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I've always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album ... well, […]

todayJune 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%