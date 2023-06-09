AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift racks up the streams, sets another ‘Billboard’ chart record

todayJune 9, 2023

TAS Rights Management

It’s a given that artists who go on stadium tours bring in millions of dollars from ticket sales and merchandise. But Taylor Swift‘s bottom line is also being increased by huge streaming boosts for her entire catalog, reports Billboard.

Because Taylor’s tour celebrates all her albums, fans seemingly can’t wait to stream those songs that either they’ve forgotten about or weren’t as familiar with. Billboard notes that of the 42 songs Taylor has performed at every Eras Tour date, 23 of them, at minimum, doubled in weekly streams by the 10th week of the tour. 

The biggest gainer, according to Billboard, is set opener “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” from Lover, which has experienced a 482% boost in streams. The next biggest gainer is the second song in the set, “Cruel Summer,” which has surged by over 300%.

As for all the “surprise songs” Taylor has played, her 2006 debut single “Tim McGraw” is the streaming winner, with an increase of 135%.

Taylor has another two months of Eras shows in the U.S. before taking the tour to other countries, so Billboard says it’ll be interesting to see if her streaming numbers continue to rise.

In other Taylor news, her song “Karma” has just reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 Airplay chart. It’s her 28th top 10 hit on that chart — the most by any artist. She surpasses the previous record of 27, set by Maroon 5Pink is third on the list with 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

