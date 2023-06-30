AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” previewed in new ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ trailer

todayJune 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Prime Video

Taylor Swift, the queen of re-recording, has fans buzzing with anticipation as she gives a sneak peek of her revamped track “Back to December” in a trailer for the second season of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Sharing the trailer on social media on Thursday, June 29, the singer-songwriter playfully titled it “Crying (Taylor’s Version).”

This isn’t the first time Taylor’s graced the series with her reimagined tunes. Her song “August,” from 2020’s folklore album, soundtracks the teaser, which dropped June 8. Also, last year, she unveiled “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” — originally from her 2014 album ﻿1989﻿ — in the season one trailer of the Jenny Han series and her music was featured prominently through the show’s seven episodes. 

With each trailer showcasing her musical genius, the countdown to the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7 just gets even more exciting. New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut July 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-6/29/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 6/29/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1 Miami 2, Boston 0 Toronto 2, San Francisco 1 Houston 14, St. Louis 0 AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3 Detroit 8, Texas 5 NY Yankees 10, Oakland 4 Chi White Sox 9, LA Angels 7 NATIONAL LEAGUE LA Dodgers 14, Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4 Milwaukee […]

todayJune 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%