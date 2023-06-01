AD
'The Bachelorette' season 20 cast revealed: Meet Charity's suitors

June 1, 2023

The group of 25 men who will compete for Charity Lawson‘s heart on The Bachelorette season 20 has been revealed.

Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, will meet a group that includes a professional wrestler, a tennis pro, a world record jumper, an underwater welder, a yacht captain and a biomedical scientist.

Charity, who first appeared on Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor earlier this year, was announced as the franchise’s next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All episode. Lawson said in a statement that she hopes to find “a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is.”

Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Meet the 25 men who will vie for Charity’s heart:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nick,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

