AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

The beginning of a star-studded end: ‘Grown-ish’ star Marcus Scribner dishes on final season’s celeb guest lineup

todayJune 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
l-R – Scribner, rapper Lil Yatchy — Freeform/Mike Taing

The final season of the beloved comedy series Grown-ish begins Wednesday, but the show is determined to go out with a bang. At least that’s how actor Marcus Scribner, who plays Andre “Junior” Johnson, describes the series’ end.  

Scribner’s particularly excited about the celebrity guest lineup and the actors’ contributions to the final episodes. From Omarion to Latto and even the “legend” that is Kelly Rowland, Scribner says fans are in for a special treat.

“I was starstruck,” he said of working with Rowland. “I’ve met her before but even just getting to see her on set — unfortunately, Junior doesn’t really have too many scenes with her [but] getting to see her work on set and interacting with her between takes was insane. Dream come true.”

Scribner did work alongside Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, someone he says came ready to work. 

“Just a joy to work with,” he said of the music star. “I always love when somebody is ready to work and ready to learn because I think that’s what the acting’s always about.” 

Scribner says he enjoyed working alongside Lil Yatchy and that he’s happy the rapper is included in multiple episodes. And, like NLE, Yatchy is “also somebody who was really excited to be there and just throw himself fully into the characters.”  

Fans may say the same about Scribner, who’s played the role of Junior for a decade, starting at the young age of 13. Now 23, he’ll say goodbye to the beloved character.

“A beautiful experience” is how Scriber describes the end of the series; the first half of the final season kicks off June 28 on Freeform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-chris-hemsworth’s-‘extraction-2’-killing-it-on-netflix,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ killing it on Netflix, and more

Extraction 2 was the most viewed title on Netflix from June 19 to June 25, the streamer reported on Tuesday. The sequel, once again starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the mercenary who survived being "clinically dead" at the original's climax, only to take on another risky mission, had over 85 million views in the first 10 days since it premiered. Meanwhile, its predecessor, the 2020 film Extraction took second place with 13.8 million views... […]

todayJune 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%