Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson defends Jimmy Page: “He’s a God of guitar”

todayJune 23, 2023

Background
SGranitz/WireImage

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson recently talked to Guitar World about the legendary guitarists who helped influence his sound, including Keith RichardsRonnie WoodJimi Hendrix and Stephen Stills. Not surprisingly, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page also makes the list, and Robinson doesn’t understand why anyone would have anything bad to say about him. 

“Anyone who calls him sloppy or whatever, f*** that,” Robinson says. “He’s a God of guitar, which should be obvious.”

He adds, “Jimmy meant as much to me as anyone, and maybe even more because I got to play with him on tour with the Crowes,” referring to their concerts together in 1999 and 2000. “I mean … to sit there and play with Jimmy Page was an experience I’ll take with me forever.” 

Robinson goes on to praise Page’s “compositional approach, acoustic playing, and rhythm playing,” noting they “were all on a plane he only existed in.”

Finally, he shares, “What can I say? He’s f****** unbelievable. Jimmy is straight-up amazing.”

Next up, The Black Crowes are set to join Aerosmith on their Peace Out! tour, which kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

