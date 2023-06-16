‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti staying in the superhero business with ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’

Warner Bros. Studios/Eric Charbonneau

Although The Flash just ran into theaters officially Friday, June 16, its director has been tapped to helm another hot property in the DC Films library.

Variety says Andy Muschietti, who previously called the shots on the hit It movies, will be directing Batman: The Brave and the Bold. It’s the first official reboot of the character under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s superhero unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In January, Gunn and Safran laid out their vision for the next decade of the studio’s DC Comics-based slate, with Gunn specifying that projects like Todd Philips‘ Oscar-winning Joker film and its sequel, as well as Robert Pattinson‘s continuing adventures as the Caped Crusader, will still exist as an “Elseworlds” specification: That is, outside of DC Films’ official timeline.

Gunn explained at the time that Brave and the Bold will be based on Grant Morrison‘s “exceptionally influential” comics run of the same name, which posited Bruce Wayne’s estranged assassin son Damian becomes Robin to his Batman.