AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Guess Who are “full of love” with new album ‘Plein D’Amour’

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Deko Music

The Guess Who will drop their new album, Plein D’Amour, on Friday, June 30. The album title translates to “full of love,” and lead singer Derek Sharp tells ABC Audio it just made sense to give it that name. 

“That’s really what the whole album is about,” he shares. “The whole album is really about, you know, coming together.”

Sharp says the band was inspired to get back in the studio after having a year off due to COVID-19. “We had a new member in the band that really loved the songs that we had,” he says, referring to guitarist Michael Staertow. Sharp says he and original member Garry Peterson had always planned to keep “the new music going,” sharing, “I think the fact that everybody was into it was part of the reason” they made the album.

For Garry, one of the best parts of making Plein D’Amour was being able to get back into the studio with all his bandmates. “It was a great experience to get back to the old way that we used to record, and I think that’s reflective in the sound of the album and just the whole feel,” he says.

In addition to the new music, The Guess Who are still on the road. After almost 60 years with the band, seeing fans enjoy their music is exactly what keeps Peterson motivated to continue.

“You know, we’re musicians, we play for people,” he says. “And that’s really what keeps you wanting to do this … I’ve always said it’s like a drug to be able to make people feel good and feel happy.” 

Plein D’Amour is available for preorder now. A complete list of The Guess Who tour dates can be found at theguesswho.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Despite harmless powder, mysterious letters in 3 states could get someone killed, says top cop

(TOPEKA, Kan.) -- While the mysterious white powder inside scores of envelopes sent to Republican lawmakers and officials in at least three states has been deemed harmless, investigators say the mailings could still get someone killed. "This isn't just a statement that somebody is trying to make. This is costing us the ability to save lives in Kansas," said Tony Mattivi, director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which led what Mattivi called the "unprecedented investigation" when more than 100 envelopes […]

todayJune 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%