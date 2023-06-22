AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Yvonne Strahovski is pregnant with baby number 3

todayJune 22, 2023

Errich Petersen/Getty Images for SXSW

Baby number three is on the way for Yvonne Strahovski.

The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, June 21. The photo shows The Handmaid’s Tale star posing with her baby bump as one of her sons hides behind her legs and her dog, Pizza, lays by her feet.

“Well, here we go. Baby bump #3,” she captioned the photo. “Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me.”

This is Strahovski’s third child with husband Tim Loden. They welcomed their first son, William, in October 2018 and another son in December 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 Kennedy Center honorees

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The recipients of the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors were announced on Thursday, June 22. Among those selected for their lifetime artistic achievements were Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick. The John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts chose the honorees for its 46th ceremony for their “profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said. “I am overwhelmed to be part of this fantastic group of artists. […]

todayJune 22, 2023

