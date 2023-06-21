AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

The Pioneer Woman launches debut furniture collection

todayJune 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond has launched her first furniture collection. 

Available now at Walmart, you can shop items such as a dining table, dining bench, dining chairs, nightstand, kitchen cart and more, with prices ranging from $98 to $478. 

“My new furniture collection is finally here (!!!) and available for you to shop on Walmart.com! [heart-eyes emoji] I’m beyond excited about its quality and gorgeousness,” Ree shares on Instagram. 

“Today we are launching the kitchen, dining room, and bedroom collections, and it’s impossible for me to pick my favorite piece. Beautiful teal, scalloped edges, turned legs, practical functionality. I love it all, and can’t wait to hear how much you love it, too!” she adds.

So what are you waiting for? Shop The Pioneer Woman‘s new furniture line at walmart.com now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lauren-alaina-hits-downtown-with-“hangovers”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina hits downtown with “Hangovers”

Lauren Alaina has rolled out a new live performance of her song "Hangovers." The video is the latest installment of Lauren's Unlocked: Downtown Sessions series on YouTube. Prior to this, Lauren shared performances of "A Walk In The Bar" and "Don't Judge A Woman." All three tracks are featured on Lauren's Unlocked EP, which dropped in early June. The six-song set also includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Thicc As Thieves." Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayJune 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%