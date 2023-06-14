AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

The Weeknd says ‘The Idol”s explicit scenes are not meant to be sexy

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
HBO/Eddy Chen

If you were uncomfortable watching the sex scenes in the latest episode of The Idol, The Weeknd says that’s the point.

In a new interview with GQ, the singer-turned-actor says the graphic scenes between his character Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn are not meant to be “sexy.”

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” he explains. “However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: This guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, adds that his cult leader character is far from cool. He calls the explicit scenes in episode two “gluttonous” and said Tedros is “over-indulging.”

“He can’t believe he’s there,” he explains of his character. “He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor.”

The controversial series airs Sundays on Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

interstate-95-collapse-repair-plan-to-be-announced-in-philadelphia
insert_link

National News

Interstate 95 collapse repair plan to be announced in Philadelphia

Mark Makela/Getty Images (PHILADELPHIA) -- Officials are expected to unveil on Wednesday a plan to repair an elevated section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia that collapsed when a tanker truck caught fire in the underpass. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt and other officials will provide an update on the coordinated response to the I-95 collapse during […]

todayJune 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%