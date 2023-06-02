AD
National News

Three killed, three hurt in California crime spree; suspect in custody

todayJune 2, 2023

Background
KGO-TV

(NEW YORK) — Three people have been killed and three others injured in a Northern California crime spree, the motive for which authorities say remains under investigation.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody following the Thursday afternoon attacks.

The spree began at about 3:11 p.m. when the attacker stabbed and carjacked a victim in San Jose, according to police. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, San Jose police said.

The suspect then allegedly stole that victim’s car, drove to a shopping center and tried to carjack another vehicle, police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed that second driver, who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect then tried to drive away, allegedly striking a pedestrian in the parking lot who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Later on, the suspect was spotted at an intersection, appearing to intentionally ram two pedestrians, killing both of them, according to police.

The final incident was reported at about 4:30 p.m., when police in nearby Milpitas responded to a stabbing homicide in a shopping center parking lot, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly fled the Milpitas scene and was found by police hiding in a nearby neighborhood, authorities said.

No motive is known and it’s not clear if the suspect knew any of the victims, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

