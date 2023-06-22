AD
Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw’s dropping a new song, teases “big news”

June 22, 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Friday, June 23, is going to be a big day for Tim McGraw fans.

Tim announced Thursday morning he’s putting out a new song, called “Hey Whiskey,” on Friday — and that’s not all. The country star also has some as-yet-undisclosed “big news” he’s eager to share.

“For everyone asking about new music…. #HeyWhiskey is out tonight!! And that’s not all…,” he captioned the Instagram video announcement. 

While you wait for “Hey Whiskey” and the forthcoming “big news,” hear a snippet of the track on Tim’s Instagram now.

Tim’s currently in the top 20 on the country charts with his single “Standing Room Only.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

