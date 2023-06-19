AD
Rev Rock Report

Tommy Lee’s wife says ex Heather Locklear is “the one that got away”

todayJune 19, 2023

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

While not many wives get along with their hubby’s exes, Tommy Lee‘s current wife, Brittany Furlan, doesn’t seem to have an issue with at least one of his former loves. In fact, Brittany tells People she and Heather Locklear are actually good friends.

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her,” Furlan says of Locklear, who was married to  the Mötley Crüe drummer from 1986 to 1993. “I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”’ 

Furlan says she’s grateful for the relationship she has with Locklear, and says that while “everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam,” referring to Pamela Anderson, she says Lee calls Locklear “the one that got away.”

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person,” she says. “Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”

And Furlan can’t believe Lee actually let Locklear get away in the first place. “I yell at my husband, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool,'” she shares. “That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he’s a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

