AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tornadoes rip through South: Forecast and what to expect

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Thirty million Americans are on alert for severe weather as tornadoes slam the South on Wednesday.

A tornado watch is in effect for Georgia and Alabama, where two tornadoes have already been reported, and severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for much of central Mississippi.

Wind gusts up to 90 mph and huge hail are also in the forecast.

The bull’s-eye will be from Jackson, Mississippi, to Montgomery, Alabama, to Albany, Georgia.

But the severe weather could stretch as far west as Dallas and as far east as Savannah, Georgia.

On Thursday, the threat for hail and winds will be in two pockets: one in Kansas and Oklahoma, and another along the Gulf Coast from Alabama to Florida.

The South is also facing dangerous heat.

On Tuesday, McAllen, Texas, hit a record high of 103 degrees.

On Wednesday afternoon the heat index — what temperature it feels like with humidity — could soar to 104 degrees in San Antonio, 105 in Houston and a scorching 114 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

By Saturday, the heat index is forecast to climb to a dangerous 108 degrees in Dallas and 111 degrees in San Antonio and Houston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

harvard-medical-school-morgue-manager-accused-of-stealing,-selling-human-remains
insert_link

National News

Harvard Medical School morgue manager accused of stealing, selling human remains

(BOSTON) -- Five people, including a Harvard Medical School morgue manager, face federal charges after allegedly conspiring to steal and sell body parts from cadavers donated to the institution. A federal grand jury indicted Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges for allegedly transporting and selling the human remains […]

todayJune 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%