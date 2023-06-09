TPWD encourages boaters to take steps this summer to prevent spread of Zebra mussels

Loaded gun found in carry-on luggage at South Dakota airport is fourth such incident this year
Transportation Security Administration (SIOUX FALLS, S.D.) -- Officials from the Transportation Security Administration in South Dakota stopped a passenger with a loaded handgun from getting onto a plane in the fourth such incident at the Sioux Falls Airport this year. During the routine screening of carry-on luggage this past Tuesday, a TSA officer at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport spotted a silhouette of a handgun on the X-ray screen, the […]