Local News

TPWD encourages boaters to take steps this summer to prevent spread of Zebra mussels

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to remind boaters to take steps to prevent the further spread of Zebra mussels. According to TPWD, the invasive species is now found in 31 lakes across the state, mostly in central and north Texas.

Parks officials say that Zebra mussels are often spread from lake to lake on or in boats and can attach to anything left in the water. Additionally, the larvae are not visible to the naked eye, so boaters may not know they are transporting them.

TPWD is asking boaters to clean, drain and dry boats before moving between lakes. For more information, contact TPWD at (512) 389-4848.

Written by: Michelle Layton

