National News

Train derails into Yellowstone River after bridge collapse

todayJune 24, 2023


AD


(COLUMBUS, Mont.) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, sending portions of a freight train that was traveling over it into the water below, state officials said.

Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges Road between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Saturday.

State officials are advising the public to avoid parts of the Yellowstone River due to “potential contaminants.”

There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

