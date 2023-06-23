AD
Train drops new song, “I Know,” featuring Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine

todayJune 23, 2023

courtesy of Train

Train is back with new music. The band just dropped the new song “I Know,” featuring country star Tenille Townes, and rapper and singer Bryce Vine.

“So excited to share this new song with you as our official kickoff to summer 2023,” Train frontman Pat Monahan shares. “We can’t wait to sing it live with our fans all summer long.”

“I Know” is the first new music from the band since they released their album AM Gold in May 2022.

Next up, Train is set to kick off a new summer tour on June 29 in Joliet, Illinois, hitting close to 50 cities, many for the first time in years. A complete list of dates can be found at savemesanfrancisco.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

