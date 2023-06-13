AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ and ‘Prince of the City’ star dies at 71

todayJune 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Treat Williams, the veteran actor best known for his roles in the WB series Everwood and the films Prince of the City and Hair, died Monday, June 12 in a motorcycle accident, his agent, Barry McPherson confirmed to ABC News. He was 71.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident, As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” his family wrote in a statement on Monday.

Williams first gained prominence with his starring role in Miloš Forman’s 1979 movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair, following that up with a role in Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City two years later.

His other notable films included The PhantomThe Eagle Has Landed1941Once Upon a Time in AmericaDead HeatThings to Do in Denver When You’re Dead and Deep Rising.

More recently, Williams landed a starring role in the 2002-2006 WB TV series Everwood, playing a New York City neurosurgeon who moves his family to Colorado. He also had recurring roles on White CollarChicago FireWe Own This City and Blue Bloods.

His most recent appearances came as a main cast member of Chesapeake Stories, which concluded a six-season run on the Hallmark Channel last October; and the Blue Bloods episode “Irish Exits,” which aired in May.

Following the announcement, friends and co-stars honored the late actor:

David Simon: “After years of cop reporting, Prince Of The City was the only film that made me believe anyone else knew the truth about the drug war. So honored when Treat Williams signed on to deliver our own, later critique of the disaster. RIP to a legendary actor and a fine, gracious man.”

Justine Bateman: “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s “Speed the Plow” at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you.”

James Woods: “Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone.”

David Alan Grier: “Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad.”

Wendell Pierce: “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

for-king-&-country-recalls-the-collaboration-they-failed-to-get:-“rejection-never-felt-so-good”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

for KING & COUNTRY recalls the collaboration they failed to get: “Rejection never felt so good”

Curb/Word Entertainment for KING & COUNTRY's latest hit, "Love Me Like I Am," is a collaboration with Jordin Sparks. In the past they've collaborated with everyone from gospel star Kirk Franklin and country star Jimmie Allen to music icon Dolly Parton and pop star Tori Kelly. The one collaboration that the duo desperately wanted was with U2's Bono — but even the rejection they got was a "bucket list moment" for them. The duo's Joel Smallbone tells ABC Audio that he and Luke, his […]

todayJune 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%