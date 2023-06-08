AD
Tribeca announces upcoming De Niro Con to celebrate icon’s 80th birthday

todayJune 8, 2023

Robert De Niro turns 80 on August 17, and to celebrate, New York City will be hosting De Niro Con.

“It’s hard to know what to get Bob for his 80th birthday,” admitted Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and co-founder of Tribeca Festival.

“He’s already got a gold watch, so we decided to celebrate him and his enduring legacy with a fun filled fan event as well as pay tribute to his unwavering dedication to his films, art, and the city he loves,” she continued.

To be held at Spring Studios in New York City from September 29 to October 1, the organizers explain, “The multi-day fan experience will feature special appearances by De Niro himself, along with recreations of iconic film sets, immersive installations, classic film screenings, musical performances, and panel conversations. It will also include special appearances from co-stars and frequent collaborators,” who will be announced later this summer.

De Niro and Rosenthal’s Tribeca Festival opened Wednesday and runs until Sunday, June 18. Right before the event’s kickoff, De Niro received a key to the city from Mayor Eric Adams.

The former New York City Police Department officer noted, “From Mean Streets and Taxi Driver to Raging Bull and Goodfellas, Robert De Niro’s work remains an iconic part of New York City, as much as he is himself,” and his contributions to cinema “will stand the test of time.”

The mayor added, “Despite his success, Robert has never forgotten his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founding the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and re-energize our city after 9/11.”

Director Martin Scorsese was also on hand to honor his friend, calling him a “visionary,” and added, “It’s amazing he did all of this without having the keys until now.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

