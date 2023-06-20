AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Tropical Storm Bret forecast to strengthen, move into Caribbean: Latest forecast

todayJune 20, 2023

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Bret, which is churning in the Atlantic, is forecast to strengthen and move into the Caribbean by early Friday morning near the island of St. Lucia.

But the threat for Bret becoming a hurricane is diminishing. On the current path, Bret will weaken as it moves south of Puerto Rico early Friday, sparing the island.

Behind Bret is another system that has a 70% chance of strengthening to a named storm, which would be Cindy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes this year.

