Tropical Storm Bret forms, could pass near Puerto Rico as hurricane later this week

Feldhaar Christian/EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the central Atlantic, and could strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the week when it passes the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Here’s what to expect:

Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, Bret is forecast to move just north of St. Lucia.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Bret will pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

The forecast is expected to change throughout the week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season this year.