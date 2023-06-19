AD
National News

Tropical Storm Bret forms, could pass near Puerto Rico as hurricane later this week

todayJune 19, 2023

Feldhaar Christian/EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Bret has formed over the central Atlantic, and could strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the week when it passes the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Here’s what to expect:

Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday.

By Thursday night into early Friday morning, Bret is forecast to move just north of St. Lucia.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Bret will pass just south of Puerto Rico on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane.

The forecast is expected to change throughout the week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near-normal hurricane season this year.

Written by: ABC News

Local News

Callioux Theater presents ‘Last Chance Forever Raptor Show’

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a 'Last Chance Forever Raptor Show' as part of its Summer Reading Program on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at the Callioux Theater. The show's concept was founded by master falconer and veterinary technician John Karger in 1978 and centers around the rehabilitation of sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey. This educational program has now garnered widespread recognition, reaching more than 500,000 […]

