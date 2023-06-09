AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Trump valet Walt Nauta charged in special counsel probe: Sources

todayJune 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Creativeye99/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An aide to former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, has been charged by the special counsel as part of their probe into Trump’s alleged taking of classified information, sources tell ABC News.

Nauta, a former valet in the Trump White House who left his role to join the former president as a personal aide in early 2021, was indicted by the same grand jury in Florida that indicted Trump on Thursday, the sources say.

It is not immediately clear what the exact charges are and an attorney for Nauta declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

A federal grand jury voted to indict Trump on at least seven federal charges late Thursday as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

Trump praised Nauta in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon, writing that he was a Navy veteran “who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide.”

“He has done a fantastic job!” Trump said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

booking-a-vacation-rental?-here’s-how-to-avoid-a-fake-listing
insert_link

Business News

Booking a vacation rental? Here’s how to avoid a fake listing

(NEW YORK) -- Looking for a holiday or vacation rental this summer? Beware the fake listing. It's a scam that Morgan MacFarlane encountered when she booked an Airbnb room for a trip to Mexico. After she paid and showed up to the destination shown on the Airbnb listing to check in, she learned there was no reservation under her name. "When I got there, I started speaking with the manager […]

todayJune 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%