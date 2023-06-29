AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2’s Bono helping to raise money for Ukraine with limited-edition merch line

todayJune 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photo by Ross Stewart

U2 frontman Bono is helping raise money for Ukraine with some of his original artwork.

The rocker has teamed with UNITED24, the official fundraising platform of Ukraine’s government, for a limited-edition merch line featuring the drawing he did of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the June cover of The Atlantic

“My drawings are not cartoons, but they are often caricatures of character. In the case of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we have burdened him with impossible expectations – and impossibly, he has not let us down,” Bono says. “I suppose that’s because President Zelenskyy is not now one person, he’s the Ukrainian people.”

The merch line, on sale now at U2.com, consists of T-shirts and hoodies with the artwork, as well as a lithograph of the drawing. All money raised will go toward the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

date-set-for-the-2024-grammy-awards
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Date set for the 2024 Grammy Awards

CBS Presents The Grammys /CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Recording Academy has set the date for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4, at Los Angeles’ Crytpto.com Arena, airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on Paramount+.  Fans will know who’s in the running for awards before the holidays, with this year’s nominees to be announced Friday, November […]

todayJune 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%