Entertainment News

Universal and Blumhouse drop trailer to ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’

todayJune 27, 2023

Universal Pictures

Universal and Blumhouse, the studios behind horror blockbusters like M3GAN, have released a full trailer to Five Nights At Freddy’s, an adaptation of the PC and mobile game that has scared the pants off of kids since its launch in 2014.

Since then, the game has spawned various versions, to date selling just short of 4.75 million units.

In this version, Hunger Games veteran Josh Hutcherson plays a new nighttime security guard tasked with watching over an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-like pizza place called Freddy Fazbear’s. Just like in the game, however, the five-night gig goes sideways fast, as the restaurant’s animatronic animals come alive and start stalking him.

If the concept sounds a lot like a 2021 Nicolas Cage movie called Willy’s Wonderland, you’re not alone: When the film came out, its writer, G.O. Parsons, and director, Kevin Lewis, weathered criticism for it, ultimately claiming the plot similarities to the hit survival game were a coincidence.

As for Five Nights, the trailer is stuffed with references to the game, like its black-and-white monitors, off-putting carnival music, jump scares and of course the creepy characters who inspired nightmares in many players who were likely way too young to be playing: Bonnie the bunny, Chica the chicken, Foxy the fox and the “host” of the restaurant, Freddy Fazbear.

The movie opens in theaters and streams on Peacock October 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

