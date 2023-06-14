Bob Berg/Getty Images

Urge Overkill drummer John “Blackie Onassis” Rowan has died.

The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post that reads, “Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

“We are sending much love to his family and all his fans,” the post continues. “We know he will be missed.”

Urge Overkill is known for their cover of the Neil Diamond song “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” which was memorably featured on the soundtrack for Pulp Fiction. They also notched ’90s alternative radio hits in “Sister Havana” and “Positive Bleeding” in between touring with Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Following their ’90s run, Urge Overkill reunited in 2004, though without Rowan. He remained absent from the group over the past 20 years, during which they released two albums, 2011’s Rock & Roll Submarine and 2022’s Oui.