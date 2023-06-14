AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Urge Overkill drummer John “Blackie Onassis” Rowan has died

todayJune 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bob Berg/Getty Images

Urge Overkill drummer John “Blackie Onassis” Rowan has died.

The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post that reads, “Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

“We are sending much love to his family and all his fans,” the post continues. “We know he will be missed.”

Urge Overkill is known for their cover of the Neil Diamond song “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” which was memorably featured on the soundtrack for Pulp Fiction. They also notched ’90s alternative radio hits in “Sister Havana” and “Positive Bleeding” in between touring with Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Following their ’90s run, Urge Overkill reunited in 2004, though without Rowan. He remained absent from the group over the past 20 years, during which they released two albums, 2011’s Rock & Roll Submarine and 2022’s Oui.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-mellencamp-admits-he-was-a-bad-boyfriend-to-meg-ryan
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

John Mellencamp admits he was a bad boyfriend to Meg Ryan

Venturelli/Getty Images John Mellencamp is giving folks a little insight into what went wrong in his relationship with Meg Ryan. In an interview with Esquire, Mellencamp admits, “I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for ten years.” But, he says, “She doesn’t love me so much. She’s a great girl. I’m just a s***** boyfriend.”  He also recalls a time when they first started dating and tried to step outside their celebrity life, where […]

todayJune 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%