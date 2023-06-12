‘Wakanda Forever’ star Tenoch Huerta denies sex assault allegations in Instagram post

AD

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta took to Instagram to rebut accusations of sexual assault that were made about him by musician María Elena Ríos.

Rios, a musician and activist, had posted her accusations on Twitter in Spanish Sunday, June 11, explaining, “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta.” She added, “Charming in appearance, the great hallmark of a narcissist + a good helping of victimization.”

Huerta responded Monday to what he called the “false and completely unsubstantiated accusation,” saying “I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer.”

The Mexican actor, who played Namor/the Sub-Mariner in the Marvel hit, explained, “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship.”

He added, “After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great…damage.”

Huerta expressed, “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude to his family and supporters, saying he greatly appreciates “everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

The allegations come months after another Marvel movie star, Jonathan Majors, was charged with domestic violence after an incident in New York City. He has maintained his innocence.