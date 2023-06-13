Watch Foo Fighters’ Bonnaroo performance on festival livestream

Elton John is runner-up on ‘Billboard’s’ midyear touring chart
Craig Sjodin/ABC Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road continues to be a huge success, although there’s one artist currently doing a little better than him on the road. Elton’s tour lands at number two on Billboard Boxscore’s 2023 midyear charts, just behind Harry Styles’ Love On Tour. According to Billboard, Elton’s tour has brought in $138.2 million from 32 shows between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, just .3% less than Harry’s $138.6 […]